Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 39,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 180,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

