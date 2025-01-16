Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 30 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Eaton by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $342.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.33. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $236.04 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $27,660,117. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

