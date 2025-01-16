Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 40 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. This represents a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.46.

NYSE FDS opened at $453.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

