Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,541 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

