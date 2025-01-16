Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,566 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.14 and a 1-year high of $123.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

