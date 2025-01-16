Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,752 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

