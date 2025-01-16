Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $382.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $284.84 and a twelve month high of $402.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.96 and a 200 day moving average of $343.14.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

