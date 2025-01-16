Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $23,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 18.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

