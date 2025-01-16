Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

