Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

