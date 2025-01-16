Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,929,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,829,880,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 target price (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $284.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.49 and its 200-day moving average is $327.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

