Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $277,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,468,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,300.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $800.76 and a 12-month high of $1,376.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,260.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,242.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

