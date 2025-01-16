Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Donaldson by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

