Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 288.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 9.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $96.92 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

