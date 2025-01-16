Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $252.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $78.13.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
