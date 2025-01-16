Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AptarGroup by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.51 and a 12 month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,530,412.80. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

