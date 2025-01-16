Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 119,927 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Cencora Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE COR opened at $237.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $253.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.67.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.