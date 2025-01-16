Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. State Street Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,499,000 after buying an additional 1,114,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 975,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,286,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $71.73 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $391,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,237.61. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 over the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.