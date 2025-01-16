Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $230,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

