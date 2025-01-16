Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $300,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 635,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 413,779 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,409,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 948,870 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 218,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,216,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 813,829 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.