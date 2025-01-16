Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $300,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 635,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 413,779 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,409,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 948,870 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 218,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,216,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 813,829 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHX opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $24.19.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
