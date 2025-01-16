Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $342,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $338.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $269.20 and a 52 week high of $349.54. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

