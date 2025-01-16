Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JULM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the third quarter worth $452,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul Stock Performance

Shares of JULM opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.