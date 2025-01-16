Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

