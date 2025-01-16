Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Separately, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

