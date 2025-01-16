Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 163,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $183.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.45. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

