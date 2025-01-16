Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 818 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $131.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.