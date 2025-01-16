Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.1% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.03.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

