Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 138 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,380,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,694,000 after purchasing an additional 297,012 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 71.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Southern by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Southern by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,592,958.70. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SO opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

