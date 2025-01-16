Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 3,776 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

