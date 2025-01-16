Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $5,769,000. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite FO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $132.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.42 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

