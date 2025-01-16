Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 514 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FVAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,954 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

