Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 554 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after buying an additional 509,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

In related news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,973 shares of company stock worth $53,986,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.