Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $259.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.25. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.