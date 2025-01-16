Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 7,071 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 264,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 68.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 189,509 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,024.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 180,205 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,398.2% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,434 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.