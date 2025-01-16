Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes $220,000 Position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCRE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,071,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,802,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,051,000.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

