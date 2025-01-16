Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43,723.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 624,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 623,056 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,759,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,453,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after purchasing an additional 492,561 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 808,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 436,036 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,025,000 after buying an additional 376,770 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

