Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,934 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $84,714,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,432,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,686,000 after buying an additional 1,357,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after buying an additional 973,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,429,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

GLDM stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

