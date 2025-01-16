Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 187,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 76,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

