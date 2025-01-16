Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 80,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 188,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKYE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Skye Bioscience
In other news, CEO Punit Dhillon sold 82,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $411,904.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,816.77. The trade was a 20.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kaitlyn Arsenault sold 43,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $215,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.58. The trade was a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,431 shares of company stock worth $1,160,360. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skye Bioscience
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $10,425,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth $30,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Skye Bioscience
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.