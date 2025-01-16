Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Snowflake by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $2,009,841.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 311,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,058,722.76. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,904 shares of company stock valued at $62,545,855 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $165.96 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.69.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

