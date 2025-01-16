Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $101.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
NYSE:SWK opened at $83.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.42%.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.
