Synergy Financial Group LTD Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.5% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

