T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Daiwa America raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $24,673,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares in the company, valued at $323,262,057.20. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,407,303. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $214.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

