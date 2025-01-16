Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank raised its position in Target by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Target by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.57.

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

