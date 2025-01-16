Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $92.29 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

