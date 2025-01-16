The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.21.

Hershey Stock Down 2.3 %

Hershey stock opened at $151.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $150.31 and a one year high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

