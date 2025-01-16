The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,029,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,127,000 after acquiring an additional 386,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,476,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,606,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after buying an additional 389,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 964,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,027,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Hershey Stock Down 2.3 %

Hershey stock opened at $151.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $150.31 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.04.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.13%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

