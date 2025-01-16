The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

