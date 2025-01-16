ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 91,708 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ThredUp by 285.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 674,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 54,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $97,545.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439.66. This trade represents a 99.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova bought 45,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $45,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,142. The trade was a 58.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 214,797 shares of company stock valued at $264,905 and have sold 101,277 shares valued at $179,808. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Stock Up 19.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDUP stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $257.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.66.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

