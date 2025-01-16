Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 287,264 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,005,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,264 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $932,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $233.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.